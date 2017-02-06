India pacer Ishant Sharma, England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan retired Australia pace ace Mitchell Johnson were among seven players who listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs. two crore for the upcoming Indian Premier League player auctions, reported PTI.

England have two other players in the Rs. 2 crore bracket in the form of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews and Aussie pacer Pat Cummins are also part of this list.

The next bracket, listed at Rs 1.5 crore, has English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, Australians Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin, former South African pacer Kyle Abott, and West Indies Test and One-day International captain Jason Holder.

The report added that a total of 799 players will be a part of the initial roster, which would be reduced once the franchises submit their preferred list of players before the deadline, which is during this weekend. This will be the last season of the IPL before the teams restructure their squads ahead of the 2018 season.

The IPL 2017 player auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 20.