The big story: India A make Bangladesh toil in warm-up game

India A sent the visiting Bangladesh side on a leather hunt with as many as three batsmen notching up centuries on the second and final day of a warm-up game in Hyderabad on Monday, PTI reported.

Bangladesh, who face India in a one-off Test from February 9, endured a long day on the field with India A declaring at 461/8 in response to the visitors’ 224/8 on the opening day.

Bangladesh’s bowlers leaked runs, as the hosts scored at more than five runs per over. Priyank Panchal scored 103, while Shreyas Iyer made 100. Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten on 103 when India A declared their innings.

Bangladesh were 73/2 in their second innings when play was called off.

Other top stories

Cricket

Bangladesh will miss the services of opening batsman Imrul Kayes for their maiden Test in India starting in Hyderabad from February 9. Kayes pulled his thigh muscle while fielding in his side’s warm-up tie against India A on Monday.

Alastair Cook has stepped down as captain of the England Test team after 59 games in charge, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

India U-19 took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England U-19 after beating the visitors by a massive 230-run margin in the fourth youth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, PTI reported. Shubman Gill was once again in cracking form, smashing a 120-ball 160 while star batsman Prithvi Shaw finally came good in the tournament, playing a breezy sheet-anchor role to post 105 from 89 balls.

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators have decided to shut down the Delhi and offices of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. These offices were operated by former president Anurag Thakur and ex-secretary Ajay Shirke.

Former Cricket Association of Bengal treasurer Biswarup Dey on Monday accused the Sourav Ganguly-led body of discrepancy in ticket distribution for the India-England ODI on January 22.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson warned the Australians, who will be touring India at the end of February that they won’t have it easy, and stressed the need to adapt quickly, “It’s a very tough place to tour. Australia are a very good side and they’ll have to adapt quickly, and well,” Williamson said.

A uniform Decision Review System will be used across all three formats of the game from October 2017, “The Chief Executives’ Committee agreed to the principle of a consistent use of DRS technology across all international cricket,” the ICC said in a release, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Football

Cameroon registered a comeback-from-behind 2-1 win against Egypt in the final of the African Cup of Nations after a 15-year wait. Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner two minutes from time.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has put an end to the rumours suggesting that he is looking to move out of the Etihad, stating that he will stay at the club and fight for his place. The Argentine has been overlooked from the starting lineup of City in recent weeks.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel labelled his side’s form “embarrassing” and said that his side could face the drop if their miserable title defence continues, “We’re the reigning champions but quite frankly it’s been terrible,” the 30-year-old said.

The India under-17 team will resume training for the World Cup from Tuesday in Goa on Tuesday, without a coach even as the All India Football Federation waits for ousted Nicolai Adam to sign off on a severance agreement, Hindustan Times reported.

Alakhpura FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Jeppiaar IT FC in the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Eastern Sporting Union reached the top of the table on Monday after a convincing 3-0 win over Aizawl FC in the ongoing Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Cycling

India opened their account in the Asian Track Cycling Championships with a bronze medal in the junior women’s team sprint event on the opening day of the competitions on Monday.

Badminton

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been named in India’s squad for the inaugural Asia Mixed Team Championships, scheduled to be held in Vietnam from February 14-19, PTI reported.

Tennis

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 (Rs. 4,70,636) for inadvertently striking the umpire in the eye with a ball during his match against Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the Davis Cup. The 17-year-old was disqualified after the incident, and the match was awarded to Great Britain.

