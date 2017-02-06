India opened their account in the Asian Track Cycling Championships with a bronze in the junior women’s team sprint event on the opening day of the tournament in New Delhi on Monday, PTI reported.

The Indian duo of Shushikala Agashe and Aleena Reji bagged the third spot after beating Korea in the third-fourth place race. They clocked 36.677 seconds while the Korea pair of Jeong Seolhwa and Ha Jieun clocked 36.735 seconds.

Meanwhile, India’s T Bidyaluxmi Devi did not finish owing to an injury in the women’s elite 20km points race. India failed to qualify for the finals in the junior men’s and elite men’s team sprint events as they finished seventh and eighth respectively in the qualification.