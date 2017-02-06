India’s Aditi Ashok broke into the top-100 according to the latest Women’s World Golf Rankings updated on Monday.

Aditi, at No. 99, is the highest-ranked Indian woman golfer since Simi Mehra, who had attained a career-high ranking of No. 17 in 1998. Currently only six Indian women hold a world rank.

Ashok, 18, has been on the rise since 2016. She gained prominence after taking an early lead at the 2016 Rio Olympics. While she did not finish strong in the tournament, she went on to clinch two victories - Indian Open and Qatar Ladies Open - on the Ladies European Tour later that year.

She was named rookie of the year in 2016 and completed seven top-10 finishes.