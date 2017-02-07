The big news: ‘No intention of selling Aguero’, say City

Manchester City have said that they have no intention of selling their star striker Sergio Aguero in the summer.

Aguero has been left out of the team for the past two matches and has been put on the bench by manager Pep Guardiola. The Argentine signed a contract extension earlier this season, meaning he has three years left on his deal. After their win over Swansea, Aguero said, “I want to stay, of course. In these [next] three months I have to help the club and then they will decide if I have a place here or not.”

However, senior City figures indicated that they do not expect to sell the player. Aguero is City’s top scorer this season with 18 goals, 11 more than Raheem Sterling, who is next on the list.

Football:

Barcelona will be without Neymar when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp for a place in the Copa del Rey final. Barcelona won the first leg 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon, with Neymar shown his third yellow card of the competition and in the process getting banned for the second-leg of the competition.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said that his side could face the drop if their miserable title defence continues.

The India Under-17 team will resume training for the upcoming U-17 World Cup from Tuesday in Goa, without a coach even as the All India Football Federation waits for ousted Nicolai Adam to sign off on a severance agreement.

Cricket:

Bangladesh were put under the cosh as India A declared on 461/8 in response to the visitors’ 224/8 on the second day of their practice match.

India pacer Ishant Sharma, England captain Eoin Morgan, Australia’s Mitchell Johnson were among the seven players who listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore for the upcoming Indian Premier League player auctions. Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Angelo Mathews and Pat Cummins were also on the list.

Alastair Cook has stepped down as England captain after 59 games in charge, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

India U-19 took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England U-19 after beating them by 230 runs in the fourth youth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Former Cricket Association of Bengal treasurer Biswarup Dey accused the Sourav Ganguly-led body of discrepancy in ticket distribution for the India-England ODI on January 22.

A uniform Decision Review System will be implemented across three formats from October 2017. The move was approved by the ICC’s Chief Executives’ Committee at a two-day meeting in Dubai last week.

Tennis:

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 (Rs. 4,70,636) for hitting the umpire in the eye with a ball during his match against Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the Davis Cup.

Rafael Nadal will play the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club just before Wimbledon in London in June. The 14-time Grand Slam champion will join Britain’s Andy Murray at the event, which Nadal won in 2008.

Golf:

India’s Aditi Ashok broke into the top-100 according in the latest Women’s World Golf Rankings. World No. 99 Aditi is the highest-ranked Indian woman golfer since Simi Mehra, who had attained a career-high ranking of No. 17 in 1998.

Cycling:

India began their Asian Track Cycling Championships with a bronze medal in the junior women’s team sprint event on the opening day of the tournament in New Delhi on Monday.

Athletics: