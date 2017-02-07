Aminul Islam was the flavour of Bangladesh cricket in their pre-Test era. He had captained them to a victory over Pakistan and Scotland in the 1999 World Cup, a year before the country’s debut in the game’s longest format.

In Bangladesh’s first Test, Aminul Islam was the last man out in their first-ever innings for 145. It was a knock that took the hosts to 400 in Dhaka, and surprised a strong Indian line-up.

Since that day, Aminul has seen Bangladesh cricket fall, struggle to rise and, finally, raise the standard of their game to a level from where they can challenge most teams in the world.

Today, the former Bangladesh skipper is settled in Australia. Long after his last game for the country, he is involved with the International Cricket Council. As Bangladesh sit on the cusp of their first Test in India, Aminul Islam, who will remain an integral part of Bangladesh’s Test history with the century in their first game (which too came against India), spoke to Scroll about what the match means to Bangladesh cricket, the two teams, Virat Kohli and memories from his historic knock against India among other things:

What will it mean for Bangladesh to play their first Test in India?

Bangaldesh have had to wait for 17 years, which is a long time. They should use the Test (to perform well) so that India can invite them all the time. They have been to most countries but India. It has taken long, but hope the relationship between the two countries continues.

I would also like to add that Hyderabad shares a special bond with Bangladesh. Before we attained Test status, Hyderabad would invite us for a tournament, we even beat Kenya for our first One-Day International win in Hyderabad. So, the venue is special. Hope it continues to be special!

What do you expect from the upcoming India-Bangladesh Test?

I have two expectations – one each from the heart and the mind. The heart believes Bangladesh can play for five days and play for a win. The mind, however, talks of the reality. Playing in India and on current form (Bangladesh were whitewashed in New Zealand), they can draw the Test or play for four and a half days or somehow target a win. But if the team has this mindset, they will lose in two and a half days. So, they must go there and play positive cricket.

There are two reasons why Bangladesh could struggle. First, they have never played in India. Second, they have struggled with the length of a Test. If they can remain consistently good for five days, they can beat anyone.

What do you make of the current Indian team?

They are a very strong side. Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul are all great batsmen too. It is because India’s background when it comes to batting is strong. The base is set at the age-group level. Umesh Yadav is a fantastic pacer, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two main bowlers. Ashwin can bowl off-spin, leg-spin and the doosra.

The difference between Ashwin and Muttiah Muralitharan is that Ashwin spins it to about only two and a half inches. And because the bat’s width is around four and a half inches, it can catch either of the edges. Also, Jadeja’s revolutions are faster than any bat speed, which make him very dangerous.

As a former Bangladeshi great, what do you make of your current side?

Most players now play all formats for Bangladesh. The more they play, the more they are habituated. Most of them have played over 100 ODIs too. They are very good. And, on their day, they can beat anyone. The team has definitely improved.

Which is Bangladesh’s biggest strength that India must be wary of?

Bangladesh bat deep, which will be an added advantage. They have a small good thing in every department. They also have a match-winner in Shakib Al Hasan. But if you conduct a SWOT analysis of India and Bangaldesh, you will see that Bangladesh’s strong area is their spin bowling and India’s is the way they tackle spin. So, that will make for an interesting battle.

As a former captain, how do you compare Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly?

I would like to apologise because I don’t think I can compare the three. They had three different styles. Sourav learnt every day. And he ended as a champion captain. He made the team believe they can win. Dhoni is very senior and successful. He does not talk much, his actions speak louder. He is calm and a great tactical captain. Kohli can even bowl, is completely involved in the game and have never seen him injured. He is excellent and will go a long way.

What do you make of Virat Kohli as a captain?

I have followed him since he was India’s Under-19 captain in 2008. He was always very aggressive as a captain and as a player. His batting style and captaincy, both, are very attacking. I cannot comment on the way he bats. He is the only player among a select few who play all the formats in the same style – play proper cricket shots, unlike Gayle or Dilshan, who improvise. It is difficult to comment on how good he is as a captain too. But, he is always involved in the game, which is a very good quality for a captain.

Aminul Islam raises his arms after becoming Bangladesh's first Test centurion. Image credit: Jewel Samad / AFP

How did Bangladesh see India as an opponent back in 2000 compared to how Bangladesh will see India now?

Right through the 60s and 70s, India were a fantastic Test side. Then their ODI side became excellent after 1983. Now they are champions in all formats. Back in 2000, India had Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath. Only Anil Kumble was missing. They were a very strong and tough team. Now with the addition of Twenty20, India have become very attacking. They have a host of attacking players in the set up. At home, they can beat anyone. If you ask me, since I am a batsman, I would rather face this team than the one from 2000 because except for Ashwin, the bowling attack in 2000 was more mature and better.

Can you describe the emotions that were running when Bangladesh played their first Test?

We were very lucky - our generation. The previous generation were fantastic players. They contributed a lot to Bangladesh cricket. But we were lucky. We got to play the big ICC world tournaments and the Test. We were not born Test players. Every day, we learnt. It was more than a dream.

What are your memories of the Test century you scored against India?

It is very memorable. We (Bangladesh) had never thought we would play Test cricket or that we would play the World Cup. I was struggling in the local matches. Even a day before the match, I was not sure whether I would be in the playing XI or not.

I played each ball on its merit and scored the century, which is now the signature of my life. Even in Australia, everywhere I go, people remember me as the man who scored Bangladesh’s first Test century. Sometimes, I feel embarrassed by it. But then, I was lucky that I could score in the first Test my country played. India were a champion team. Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath and Sunil Joshi formed a very attacking bowling attack for them. They were a very attacking team. If you see the scorecard, you will see I played 500-odd balls. It required a lot of patience. At the end of Day 1, I was unbeaten on 65.

In the team hotel’s lift, I met Sourav Ganguly and wife. That is when Sourav told me, “Tomorrow morning, I will take the new ball, and whatever you have scored is enough. You will be gone”. But, I managed to score the century.

Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar both walked up to me and shook my hands. In fact in 1993-’94, I was struggling. But that is when I remembered my good friend from India – Pravin Amre. He too had scored a century on debut, and I took inspiration from him.