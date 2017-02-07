Play

On February 7 in 1999, former Indian spinner and the current national team coach Anil Kumble made history. He became the first Indian bowler to capture 10 wickets in a single innings in a Test match against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Kumble became only the second bowler in Test cricket after Jim Laker to grab ten wickets.

India were facing Pakistan in a two-match Test series and India needed to win at Delhi to tie the series. A strong show by the Indian batsmen saw them set a target of 420 for Pakistan who needed just a draw to win the series. However, a fiery spell by Kumble saw them being bowled out for 207. It was India’s first win against Pakistan in 19 years as well.

Pakistan were cruising at 101/0, however, with Kumble being brought into the attack, they collapsed to 128/6. Kumble’s first victim was Shahid Afridi followed by Ijaz Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Saeed Anwar too fell for 69, the top score by a Pakistani batsman in that innings. Captain Wasim Akram tried his best to withstand Kumble’s attack and played a patient knock of 43. However, in the end, Kumble bowled a splendid delivery that Akram edged to VVS Laxman, who took the catch and history was made. India won the match by 212 runs with Kumble bagging all ten wickets in front of a packed crowd.

