India will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test match in Hyderabad on February 9. It will be the ninth Test match between both the team and the first on Indian soil. India have won six and drew two till date. Coincidentally, it was India who were Bangladesh’s first opponents in Test cricket, way back on a historic November day in 2000

The match took place at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka and was the culumination of a long wait for the Tigers. The host opted to bat first after winning the toss. Bangladesh put a strong show and reached 400 in the first innings with Aminul Islam scoring 145.

In response, India lost half their side for 190 and were in danger of folding cheaply against a resurgent Bangladesh who looked to make history. But, captain Sourav Ganguly (84) led from the front, followed by Sunil Joshi (92) and Ajit Agarkar (34) who took India to 429. Bangladesh captain Naimur Rahman finished with figures of 6/132.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh imploded in the second innings, a trend which has persisted till now, and were bowled out for 91 with Javagal Srinath and Sunil Joshi grabbing three wickets apiece. India were set a target of 63 and they chased it down with ease in 15 overs, losing just a wicket in the chase.