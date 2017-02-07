Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was picked in the Indian squad as a replacement for the injured Amit Mishra for the one-off Test against Bangladesh to be played from February 9 in Hyderabad.

Mishra has been ruled out of the match after he sustained a knee injury while fielding in the third Twenty20 match against England in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a release. He has been advised rest and will undergo further medical examination, the statement added.

India have fielded a strong side for the Test, which will be Bangladesh’s first ever five-day game on Indian soil. Bangladesh arrived in India last week and have since played a two-day warm-up tie against an India A outfit.

The visitors have also seen a casualty as batsman Imrul Kayes pulled a thigh muscle during the practice game.