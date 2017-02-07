India Women steamrolled Sri Lanka by 114 runs at Colombo’s P Sara Oval on Tuesday to get their ICC World Cup 2017 qualifying campaign underway. After electing to bat first, the Indians were in fine form, led by sturdy knocks from Devika Vaidya (89 from 111) and Deepti Sharma (54 from 96) at the top of the order. Skipper Mithali Raj’s breezy unbeaten 70 took India to a formidable 259/4. Sharma starred with the ball too with the help of fellow spinners Ekta Bisht (2/27) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19) to restrict the Lankans to 145/8.

India, who are billed as the favourites, got off to a stuttering start. The Sri Lankan new ball bowlers – Udeshika Prabodhani and Sripali Weerakkody – stifled the Indian batters and accounted for the wicket of Mona Meshram. Vaidya’s arrival to the crease helped India snatch momentum, and the runs came at a fair clip. Sharma and Vaidya built a 123-run stand for the second wicket. Runs came thick and fast with Mithali Raj at the crease, as India picked up 70 from the last 10 overs.

Sri Lankan hopes ended when opener Eshani Lokusuriyage was dismissed by Bisht. The Indians attacked with spin and the Sri Lankan hopes ended with a no-show from their middle order. Bisht and Gayakwad picked up two wickets each as the match crawled towards the finish line. India play their next game against Thailand on Wednesday.

Brief scores

India women 259/4 in 50 overs (Devika Vaidya 89, Mithali Raj 70 not out, Deepti Sharma 54; Udeshika Prabodhani 2/56) beat Sri Lanka women 145/8 in 50 overs (Hasini Perera 34; Rajeshwari Gayakward 2/19, Ekta Bisht 2/27) by 114 runs.