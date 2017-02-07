Delhi’s Mohit Ahlawat on Tuesday became the first batsman to score a triple century in a T20 match at any level, ABP news reported.

The wicket-keeper-batsman achieved the feat at Delhi’s Lalita Park while playing for Maavi XI against Friend’s XI in a local T20 tournament. Mohit scored an unbeaten 300 runs off just 72 balls. His effort included 39 sixes and 14 boundaries.

Mohit Ahlawat, 21 yrs, 300* in 72 balls, 14 fours, 39 sixes in a T20 game!

Mohit Ahlawat, 21 yrs, 300* in 72 balls, 14 fours, 39 sixes in a T20 game! for Maavi XI (416/2 in 20 ov) vs Friends XI in Delhi

Scorecard of Delhi's Mohit Ahlawat's 300 runs in a T20 match.

The 21-year-old scored the last fifty runs in the final two overs of the innings, smashing 34 runs in the last six balls. He smashed five sixes off the last five balls.

Mohit’s knock helped Maavi XI post 416 in their alloted 20 overs.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in T20 cricket (excluding club cricket), having smashed 175 runs while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 Indian Premier League.