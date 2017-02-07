India registered their fifth consecutive win in the Blind World Twenty20 with a comfortable nine-wicket victory over New Zealand in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.

Chasing New Zealand’s target of 137, India rode brisk knocks by Ajay Kumar Reddy (75 runs off 28 balls) and Sukhram Majhi (56 from 25). The duo’s effort saw India clinch victory in just nine overs.

Earlier, the Kiwis had started on the back foot as they lost four wickets in the first five overs. Brett Wilson’s 51-ball 52 took them to a competitive total.

The total failed to trouble the Indians, who cruised to the seventh win of the tournament with 11 overs to spare.

India have already booked a place in the last-four and are scheduled to play their last round-robin game against Nepal on Wednesday.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 136/6 in 20 overs (Brett Wilson 52; Iqbal Jafar 2/19) lose to India 140/1 in 9 overs (Ajay Kumar Reddy 75 not out, Sukhram Majhi 56 not out; Marquele McCaskill 1/47) by 9 wickets.