#WATCH: 3 cyclists injured in a mid-race crash on the second day of Asian Track Cycling Championships in Delhi pic.twitter.com/1RCfPu8FrW — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

Three cyclists suffered nasty injuries after they got involved in a mid-race crash on the second day of Asian Track Cycling Championships during the junior men’s six-lap keirin event finals at the Indian Gandhi Indoor Stadium velodrome in New Delhi on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Iran’s Kasara Bagherpour, Malayasia’s Alif Aiman Safuan and Jinsik Yang of South Korea were involved in a crash.

Cycling Federation of India media manager Nitin Arya said that the Korean cyclist suffered a collar-bone fracture. All three were discharged after undergoing medical examinations, “All the three underwent medical examinations at the LNJP hospital,” Arya said. “They have been discharged in the evening after spending a few hours at the hospital. The Korean [Jinsik Yang] got his collar bone fractured and the doctors have put a belt to support it,” he added.

The accident took place during the last lap of the event. Bagherpour lost his balance near one of the bends and fell on the other two cyclists, and were entangled in a heap on the flat base area.