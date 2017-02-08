Bayern Munich and Barcelona progressed in the German Cup and Copa del Rey respectively on Wednesday. Bayern beat Wolfsburg 1-0 to progress to the last eight and will fancy their chances for the trophy once again. Barcelona, on the other hand, continued their fine run as they drew with Atletico Madrid 1-1 at home and in the process, made the final of the Copa del Rey, owing to a 3-2 aggregate.

Costa to the rescue

Bayern Munich reached the German Cup quarter-finals by beating Wolfsburg 1-0. Douglas Costa scored the only goal for Bayern against a hapless Wolfsburg defence. Costa’s shot was deflected by Luiz Gustavo and resulted in a goal. However, after the win, Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm said that he will retire at the end of the season. Lahm, who captained Germany to their 2014 World Cup victory, featured in his 501st game for Bayern Munich.

Suarez scores and also gets sent off

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at Nou Camp. Luis Suarez scored the lone goal for Barcelona. However, the striker was also sent off owing to his second yellow card for the evening and will now miss the final. Barcelona were already down to 10 men as Sergi Roberto and Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco were sent off as well. Substitute Kevin Gameiro equalised for Atletico towards the end. Barcelona will now meet either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final.