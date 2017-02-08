India’s Under-19 team and their support staff which includes coach Rahul Dravid, are yet to get their daily allowance for their ongoing home series against England from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, reported Indian Express on Wednesday.

According to the report, the reason for this development was because the BCCI has no official signatory to release funds after the Supreme Court removed Ajay Shirke as the secretary. Additionally, the weekly cash withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 which was imposed after the decision of demonetisation was also a reason.

“We have decided that once the series gets over, we will send DA directly to the accounts of players and support staff. Even in BCCI, there are lots of problems, as we don’t have a signatory and we can’t pay anyone,” said an unnamed cricket board official to Indian Express.

Daily allowance cheques from the BCCI require the signature of a secretary but the Indian cricket body does not have one after the removal of Shirke. The Committee of Administrators which is currently overseeing the BCCI’s functions had delegated BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to manage the expenses but according to unnamed BCCI officials, the junior team had been missed.

A unnamed player also told the paper, “We are managing somehow. During match days, one meal is organised by the host association and breakfast is complimentary at the hotel. But the biggest problem is dinner. We are put up in a posh hotel in Mumbai where a sandwich costs over Rs 1,500. Players have no option but to step out for a meal after a tiring day on the field.”