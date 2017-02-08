I-League club Chennai City FC have parted ways with chief coach Robin Charles Raja, reported Sportstar on Wednesday. The club has had a poor start to their first season in the I-League, losing five of their seven matches this season and are currently bottom of the table.

According to The New Indian Express, Raja was informed by the management through a phone call on Tuesday evening. “The management told him that they had to make a change after the start that team has made to the season,” said an unnamed source to Express. “While Chennai City is at the bottom of the table, it was expected that Robin would get a bit more leeway, considering he had just a month to put together a team.”

The outgoing coach told Sportstar, “The management called me to inform their decision. They said the sponsors were unhappy with the results. I’m happy with what I’ve done, especially in our home matches. In the limited time, I don’t think anybody could have done a better job.”

According to the Sportstar report, the team’s assistant coach Andrew Oakley will take over Raja’s position while a replacement is found.