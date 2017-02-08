The Indian women’s team beat Thailand by nine wickets in the second match of their Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Colombo on Wednesday. Thailand were bowled out for only 55 in 29.1 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat. India chased down the target without breaking a sweat, losing only one wicket and requiring only 12.4 overs.

Minnows Thailand collapsed to 10/4 and it only kept getting worse from there. The scoreboard read 20/6 and 40/7 before they were bowled out for 55. The highest partnership of the innings was 20 with extras and Chanida Sutthiruang proving the joint-highest scorer (12). It was a joint effort by India’s bowlers with Mansi Joshi returning figures of 3/4 and Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking two wickets apiece.

In response, India breezed to their total to wrap up the win in only 12.4 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur was the only batter dismissed for 15 but Thirush Kamini (24 not out) and Veda Krishnamurthy (17) had no problems. The entire match got over in just 41.5 overs.

Brief scores:

Thailand 55 all out in 29.4 overs (Chanida Sutthiruang 12, Nattaya Boochatham 10; Mansi Joshi 3/4, Deepti Sharma 2/8) lost to India 59/1 in 12.4 overs (Thirush Kamini 24 not out, Veda Krishnamurthy 17 not out; Sornnarin Tippoch 1/16) by nine wickets