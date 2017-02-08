Rising Student’s Club became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League on Wednesday. RSC romped to a 7-0 win against Jeppiaar IT FC at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi, finishing their league campaign with 12 points.

Pyari Xaxa scored a brace and Locahana Munda also netted one goal to make it 3-0 for RSC in the first half. They upped the ante in the second with Jabamani Tudu netting four goals to complete the rout. Jeppiaar IT were outclassed in all departments, with Rising Student’s FC playing sublime football.