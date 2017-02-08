Bayern Munich skipper Philipp Lahm will hang up his boots at the end of the season, The Guardian reported. The 33-year-old made the announcement following Bayern’s win over Wolfsburg in the last-16 stage of the German Cup on Tuesday. It was also his 501st appearance for the Bundesliga giants.

“I can continue with my leadership style, giving my best every day, in every training, until the end of the season,” Lahm said. “I can keep doing it this season but not beyond,” added Lahm, who captained Germany to their 2014 World Cup victory.

Lahm still has another year left in his contract, but said he took the decision after considering it for over a year. “You have to keep testing yourself, you have to keep asking yourself ‘how is it’, day by day, week by week on the training pitch, what’s the feeling you have.”

Lahm has been playing for Bayern Munich since making his debut in 2002. He has won seven Bundesliga titles and lifted the Champions League trophy once. He had retired from international football in 2014 following the World Cup.