FC Pune City beat Aizawl FC 4-0 on Wednesday in Delhi to finish fourth in the group stage and qualify for the semi-finals of the Indian Women’s League.

The win saw them accumulate seven points in five matches and make the cut for the last-four stage.

Pune went into the game needing a win to secure a place in the semi-finals. By contrast, Aizawl were looking to snap a poor run that saw them lose four games on the trot. Aizawl’s misery though was compounded as Pune put up a clinical performance.

Roja Devi opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Pune doubled the lead in the 31st minute as Laura Estibeiro’s netted from from a long-range effort.

Dalima Chhibber added more gloss to the scoreline in the 85th minute, before 12-year-old Senorita scored in the dying minutes of the match to complete the rout.

Pune join Eastern Sporting Union, Rising Student’s Club and FC Alakhpura in the last-four stage.

The score: