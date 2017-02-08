The fifth and final youth ODI between India Under-19 and England ended in a tie after a dramatic last-over at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

The topsy-turvy contest was decided on the last ball of the match, as Liam Patterson-White dismissed Ishan Porel, with the scores tied.

Chasing England’s target of 227, India came within touching distance as Ayush Jamwal and Yash Thakur posted a 65-run stand for the eighth wicket after the top-order collapsed. Their effort though came up short as England’s Henry Brookes sent them packing late in the game and left India tottering at 218/9.

England even had a chance to finish the game off with a run-out as Porel was left stranded in the middle of the wicket. The visitors though botched up the opportunity to hand India hope. Porel along with Hemang Parab helped India level the scores but could not take them over the line.

Despite the result, India, who had already clinched the series 3-1 after the previous game, lifted the trophy to cap-off a dominant show through the five-match contest.

Earlier, England posted a competitive 226/9 after sturdy knocks from George Bartlett (47) and Ollie Pope (45) stabilised the innings after a slow start. Jamwal (3/40) was the pick among the bowlers as he kept England in check.

In reply, India were left tottering at 54/4 as Jack Blatherwhite struck with a couple of early wickets. India’s chase was rectified by S Radhakrishnan, who on his debut, scored a workmanlike knock of 65 to keep his side in the hunt.

Brief scores:

England 226/9 in 50 overs (George Bartlett 47, Ollie Pope 45; Ayush Jamwal 3/40, Ishan Porel 2/25) tie with India 226 (S Radhakrishnan 65, Ayush Jamwal 40; Henry Brookes 3/40, Arthur Godsal 2/40)