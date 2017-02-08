India’s registered their sixth straight win in the World Twenty20 for the blind with a comprehensive 152-run win over Nepal in their final round-robin game at the Mulapadu cricket ground at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Ajay Kumar Reddy scored a classy century (109 retired hurt). He shared a crucial 172-run stand for the first wicket with Durga Rao (53 retired hurt). D Venkateswara Rao was the other major contributor for India as he smashed an unbeaten 82 from 33 balls.

Their effort helped India post a commanding total of 289/1 in the alloted 20 overs. In reply, Nepal could only manage 137/5. Ramesh Bahadur Baniya (35) and Padam Bahadur Badaila (28) top-scored for the visitors.

This was India eighth win from nine games. Their only loss came against Pakistan, who finished on top after the group stage. India have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Brief scores:

India 289/1 in 20 overs (Ajay Kumar Reddy 109 retired hurt, D Venkateswara Rao 82 not out) beat Nepal 137/5 in 20 overs (Ramesh Baniya 35, Padam Badaliya 28; Ajay Kumar Reddy 1/28) by 152 runs.