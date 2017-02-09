The Indian football team will play Cambodia in an international friendly on March 22 at Phnom Penh, the All India Football Federation confirmed. The match was organised to help India prepare for their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers clash against Myanmar in Yangon on March 28. Cambodia are ranked 172nd in the Fifa rankings, while India are 129th.

“I appreciate the efforts of the AIFF in helping me secure the match,” said Indian coach Stephen Constantine. “The International Friendly will help the players understand each other better ahead of our tough challenge against Myanmar. The idea is to play against a team close to Myanmar with regard to climatic conditions. We plan to train in Cambodia for some days before proceeding to Yangon directly for our first match in the Qualifiers,” he added.

Myanmar had beaten India 1-0 in their last meeting in the AFC Challenge Cup.