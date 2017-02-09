Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was issued a notice by Hyderabad’s service tax department for alleged non-payment or tax evasion, reported PTI. The 30-year-old has to pay Rs 20 lakhs, according to ANI. Mirza will have be present before the department in person or send an authorised agent on February 16. However, the notice does not specify the details of the case in which Mirza has been summoned.

“I have reasons to believe you are in possession of facts or/and documents and things which are relevant to the inquiry,” read the notice by the Principal Commissioner of Service Tax. “If you fail to comply with this summons and intentionally avoid to attend or to give evidence and to produce the documents and things, without a lawful excuse, you will be liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of [the Indian Penal Code],” the notice further stated.