Bayern Munich captain and German football great Philipp Lahm has decided to hang up his boots at the end of the season. The former German captain played his 501st match for Bayern earlier this week.

Thank you very much for all your messages. A day later, I’d like to explain my decision to you in detail: pic.twitter.com/Xz213rxM73 — Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) February 8, 2017

The 33-year-old captained Germany to their World Cup victory in 2014 and was one of the most prolific defenders of the game. He retired from international football after Germany’s World Cup triumph in Brazil in 2014.

The Bayern youth product, who made his senior debut in 2002, has seven Bundesliga titles, six German cups and the 2013 Champions League title. Lahm has served as the club’s captain for the past six years putting him in sacred company. In Bayern’s 117-year history, only Franz Beckenbauer and Klaus Augenthaler have worn the armband longer.