Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played a bogey-free three-under 70 in the first round of the Oates Vic Open on Thursday in Victoria (Australia). She ended the day in tied-13th place, PTI reported.

Ashok had three birdies on two of the five par-5s at the Creek Course, besides another one on par-4 12th hole. She came away with no bogeys on the card.

The 18-year-old from Bengaluru only recently broke into the top-100 of the Women’s Golf Rankings following a tied-sixth finish at the Gold Coast Challenge, which was her eighth top-10 finish in nine previous starts going back to last season.

Meanwhile, compatriot Amandeep Drall shot five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey carded two-under 71 to be tied-22nd, while Vani Kapoor (72) was tied-35th.

At the top, 53-year-old Dame Laura Davies from the United Kingdom shot a brilliant eight-under 65 to take a two-shot lead.