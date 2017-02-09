A little over a month ago, there were many cricket fans who got together on social media to ponder over whether this Decision Review System call from Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was the worst one they had come across during their cricket viewing experience. Now, the same commentators are saying that if Misbah took home the Grammy, Mushfiqur should easily walk away with the Oscar.

The incident that got the audiences, commentators and the batsmen at the crease puzzled was an inexplicably bad DRS call from Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim on the first day of the one-off India-Bangladesh at Hyderabad. It was after Indian skipper Virat Kohli had calmly defended a ball pitched slightly outside the off-stump from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

A second after Kohli completed his stroke, a solitary Bangladeshi voice went up in hope of a dismissal. Standing behind the stumps, Rahim had a clear view of where the ball pitched and whether the ball completely missed the bat. Rahim, totally self-assured of what he was doing, asked for a review, only to be told not out seconds later by the TV umpire.

Even Kohli, who was left startled when Rahim went for the review, could not resist a chuckle. There was stunned silence in the commentary box for a few seconds. They were probably thinking the same thing as everyone who saw what happened: Has there ever been a more hastily taken review ever?