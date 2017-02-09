Eastern Sporting Union finished in the second place in the Indian Women’s League table with a narrow 1-0 win against Alakhpura FC on Thursday at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium. The two teams will face each other in the semi-finals too. Rising Students Club, who finished at the top of the table, will face fourth placed FC Pune City in the other last-four match.

Kamala Devi scored the only goal of the game, heading in a right-wing cross from Prameshwori Devi as early as the second minute. Eastern Sporting Union continued to dominate on the ball and Prameshwori Devi could have added a second in the 15th minute when she went close with a curling long-range effort.

Alakhpura showed more presence in attack in the second half but the Manipur-based club still had the measure of them. At the hour mark, Kamala Devi slammed the woodwork. Minutes later, Alakhpura squadered the chance to equalise when Deepika failed to slot the ball home after rounding the keeper.

Brief scores:

Eastern Sporting Union 1 (Kamala Devi) beat Alakhpura FC 0