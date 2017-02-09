Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma got off to a fine start in the first round of the Maybank Malaysian Championships in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, PTI reported.

Bhullar opened with a six-under 66 that helped him end the day tied-third while Shubhankar was tied-11th with a four-under 68. Bhullar had seven birdies against one bogey, while 20-year-old Shubhankar had four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Meanwhile, Anirban Lahiri shot a double bogey and finished at 69 and tied-19th after being five-under through 16. Arjun Atwal, Chiragh Kumar and Shiv Kapur opened with 70 each to be tied-31st.