India’s Aditya Joshi cruised into the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters with a straight-game win over his elder brother Pratul Joshi in men’s singles competition at the Grand Prix Gold tournament on Thursday, PTI reported.

The 20-year-old saw off Pratul 21-19, 21-10 in a 36-minute clash. He fought from a 0-3 deficit in the first game. Pratul kept the fight on and saved three game points to make it 20-19. Aditya though kept his calm to take the lead.

In the second, Aditya rode on the momentum, giving little room for his sibling to make a comeback, closing out the game with a 11-point difference.

He will next take on Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.