The big story: BCCI to be biggest losers in ICC’s proposed revenue re-shuffle

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could to lose around $180-190 million (Rs. 1270 crore approximately) if the revised revenue sharing model floated by ICC chief Shashank Manohar is implemented, ESPNCricinfo reported.

According to a financial model proposed by former ICC chief N Srinivasan in 2014, BCCI were to receive $440-445 million (Rs. 2973.5 crore approximately) over eight years from 2015-2023, the report stated.

The revised model however has reduced the figure to around $255-260 million (Rs 1737.2 crore approximately) for the eight-year period. However, despite the reduction, BCCI will continue to rake in the most revenue among cricket-playing nations.

The ICC had been operating under the ‘Big Three’ revenue model since 2014, that saw BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia get a major chunk of the revenue as they generate majority of the world cricket body’s income.

However, after taking over the reins, Manohar mooted a roll-back of the revenue model. The draft of a new constitution was passed in principle at the ICC working group committee meeting held earlier this month. It is likely to be formally implemented in April.

Other top stories

Cricket

Centuries by Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli saw India post a commanding total of 356/3 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Despite the cleanup drive in the Board of Control for Cricket in India, only Tripura and Vidarbha have adopted the recommended reforms by the Supreme Court. “The state associations are playing the wait and watch game,” an offician close to the court-appointed Committee of Administrators was quoted as saying by PTI. “The resistance is still very much there despite the ouster of the some senior BCCI office-bearers.”

India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on youngster Shubman Gill for his displays against England in the recently concluded five-match ODI bilateral series, which India won 3-1. The Indian batting great called Gill “terrific” and praised the manner in which the 17-year-old stood up to “challenges” thrown at him to get two big hundreds.

A report in the Times of India stated that Supreme Court may question veterans Dravid and Sourav Ganguly playing multiple roles. Apart from coaching the U-19 side, Dravid is also the mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils. Ganguly holds multiple administrative positions, apart from being the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. The COA reportedly wants to have talks over this.

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali relinquished captaincy duties in One-Day International cricket following a miserable tour of Australia, where they were comprehensively beaten across formats. Sarfraz Ahmed named as replacement.

There were a few surprises in the Sri Lanka squad for the T20s against Australia with pace ace Lasith Malinga making a comeback. Batting mainstay Dinesh Chandimal has been left out.

Football

Indian football team slipped one place to be at 130th in the latest FIFA rankings issued on Thursday, PTI reported.

The All India Football Federation announced that Stephen Constantine’s side will face Cambodia at Phnom Penh on March 22nd in a friendly. India will begin their Asian Cup qualifiers against Myanmar on March 28th away from home.

The All India Football Federation on Thursday advertised for a new head coach for the U-17 national team following the sacking of beleaguered Nicolai Adam barely nine months ahead of the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in the country, PTI reported.

Eastern Sporting Union finished in the second place in the Indian Women’s League table with a narrow 1-0 win against Alakhpura FC on Thursday at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium. The two teams will face each other in the semi-finals too.

Manchester United’s Bastian Schweinsteiger has returned to the club’s balance sheet, reinstated as an “exceptional” item at a cost of £4.8million. The World Cup winner was written off by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward back in September, when he was persona non grata at Old Trafford.

UEFA will formally ask FIFA to reserve at least 16 places for European teams in the expanded 48-team World Cup lineup, president Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday.

Tennis

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was issued a notice by Hyderabad’s service tax department for alleged non-payment or tax evasion, reported PTI. The 30-year-old has to pay Rs 20 lakhs, according to ANI.

Golf

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma got off to a fine start in the first round of the Maybank Malaysian Championships in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, PTI reported.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played a bogey-free three-under 70 in the first round of the Oates Vic Open on Thursday in Victoria (Australia). She ended the day in tied-13th place, PTI reported.

Shankar Das fired a three-under-69 in the penultimate round to grab a one-stroke lead at the PGTI Players Championship at Noida Golf Course on Thursday.

Cycling

Indian cyclists failed to win any medal for the second consecutive day on the fourth and penultimate day of the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championships on Thursday.

Badminton

India’s Aditya Joshi cruised into the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters with a straight-game win over his elder brother Pratul Joshi in men’s singles competition at the Grand Prix Gold tournament on Thursday, PTI reported. The 20-year-old saw off Pratul 21-19, 21-10 in a 36-minute clash.

Hockey