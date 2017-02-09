All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das stated on Thursday that a committee will be formed to advertise for a new head coach for the India U-17 coach following the sacking of Nicolai Adam, PTI reported.

Das stated that the committee will shortlist and select a candidate, “The committee will conduct the interviews. Based on the advertisement, the applications received would be considered by the committee.”

“The boys are presently training in Goa and we want to expedite the process to enable the coach to take charge at the earliest,” Das added.

Adam was sacked after 21 players from the under-17 team submitted a letter to AIFF chief Praful Patel accusing the German of abusive behaviour. Adam served as a coach for two years.

The U-17 World Cup will be held in India in October.