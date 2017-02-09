Young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace Gautam Gambhir as captain of Delhi’s one-day team, PTI reported.

Chairman of selection committee Atul Wasan personally spoke to Gambhir to inform him about the decision of the selection committee, the report added.

“Frankly Vijay Hazare is the last tournament of the season and this was an ideal opportunity for us to see who is the best candidate to lead the state side,” Delhi selector Nikhil Chopra was quoted as saying. “We were not finding anyone all these years who could replace Gautam,” he added.

“The Hazare Trophy gives us opportunity to test Rishabh’ s captaincy skills and with Gautam and other seniors around, he will get ample guidance from Gautam. Obviously Atul has spoken to Gautam and he has been taken into confidence,” said Chopra.

The 21-year-old had recently made his India debut in the third Twenty20 International against England.