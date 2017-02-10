The big news: Doctors tell Nadal to take rest

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal will miss the upcoming Rotterdam Open after doctors advised him to take rest after his run at the Australian Open. “I’m very sorry I won’t be able to play but the Australian Open took a lot out of me,” Nadal said. “And my doctors are insisting I take it easy and get sufficient rest before playing again so as to avoid any fresh bout of injuries,” added the nine-time French Open champion.

Nadal lost to Swiss great Roger Federer 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an epic Australian Open final. He had earlier played gruelling five-setters against Alexander Zverev in the third round and Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals. However, the Spaniard should be back at Acapulco beginning on February 27.

Tennis:

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was issued a notice by Hyderabad’s service tax department for alleged non-payment or tax evasion and has to meet the officials on February 16.

Australian Open champion and 18-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer will face Andy Murray in an exhibition match in Scotland. Federer will take part in Andy Murray Live, the world number one’s charity exhibition event at Glasgow in November.

Football:

Brazil midfielder Hernanes has left Juventus to join Hebei China Fortune of the Chinese Super League in a deal worth £8.5 million.

Everton’s improved performances can convince striker Romelu Lukaku to stay at the club, said manager Ronald Koeman. Lukaku’s agent has said a new deal at Goodison Park is close to being agreed upon.

The All India Football Federation will form a committee to advertise for a new head coach for the India U-17 team following the sacking of Nicolai Adam.

The Indian football team slipped one rung to be at 130th in the latest Fifa rankings issued on Thursday. Argentina continue to be on top of the rankings.

India will face Cambodia at Phnom Penh on March 22 in a friendly. India will begin their Asian Cup qualifiers against Myanmar on March 28.

Uefa will formally ask Fifa to reserve at least 16 places for European teams in the expanded 48-team World Cup lineup. Uefa will also request that the European teams who do qualify are kept apart in the first stage.

Cricket:

Centuries by Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli saw India post a commanding total of 356/3 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali stepped down as captain in One-Day International cricket following a miserable tour of Australia. Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan’s Twenty20 skipper, has been named his replacement.

Lasith Malinga was named in the Sri Lanka squad for the T20Is against Australia. Dinesh Chandimal, who led the team in T20Is against South Africa, has been dropped.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could to lose around $180-190 million (Rs 1,270 crore approximately) if the revised revenue sharing model is implemented by the ICC. However, despite the reduction, BCCI will continue to rake in the most revenue among cricket-playing nations.

Young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace Gautam Gambhir as captain of Delhi’s one-day team. Chairman of Delhi’s selection committee Atul Wasan spoke to Gambhir personally about the decision.

Athletics: