Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continued Bangladesh’s torture in the first session of the second day of the one-off Test between the two teams at Hyderabad on Friday as India finished the session at 477/4, firmly in control of the proceedings. India scored 121 runs in the session at a run rate of 3.9 and only lost the wicket of Rahane.

After two quiet opening overs, Kohli got to his groove hitting two gorgeous off-cuts off Taskin Ahmed. Ajinkya Rahane was his calm self at the other end, shrugging off all doubts about his place in the squad and bringing up his half-century with a swatted boundary over mid-on.

A few overs later, Kohli decided to go over the top and in the process, went past Virender Sehwag’s record of most Test runs (1105) in a home season and cantered to another 150, what has been a sparkling home season.

But at the end of the session, things did start becoming a little more eventful. Taijul Islam beat Kohli’s leading edge. Mehedi Hasan then took a splendid catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane to break the 222-run partnership. Then in Hasan’s next over, he had an lbw shout given off Kohli and then over-turned, after which Kohli was beaten consecutive times.

Bangladesh really should have had another wicket as Wriddhiman Saha jumped down the ground and was miles outside his crease but Mushfiqur Rahim failed to effect the simplest of stumpings. Kohli finished the session, just nine runs short of what could be his third double century in the last eight Tests.

Brief scores:

India 477/4 (Virat Kohli 191 not out, Murali Vijay 108; Taijul Islam 2/79, Taskin Ahmed 1/96) vs Bangladesh