The organisers of the 2017 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in India on Friday unveiled “Kheleo”, the tiger, as the tournament’s mascot. The unveiling ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi with Sports Minister Vijay Goel and All India Football President Praful Patel in attendance.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played from October 6–28 in India and the draw for the tournament will be held on July 7, 2017. Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Goa and New Delhi will be the venues that will witness all the action around the country.

“I ask [the] entire nation to join us in this mission,” said Patel during the mascot launch. “Let’s take it upon us to qualify for [the] 2022 World Cup. To all the young kids, don’t lose this chance and let’s show the world we can win,” he added.

India’s preparations for the U17 World Cup were hit by the recent controversy surrounding the sacking of coach Nicolai Adam.