Australian skipper Steve Smith on Friday backed his team to succeed in their upcoming tour of India. Smith said that success for his team in the four-match Test series against Virat Kohli’s team would make the Australian side “one of the all-time greats”.

“If you do well in India, this will give you massive credit. This tour can get you to the status of one of the all-time greats,” Smith said. “Yep, if I can have a big series, then we are well on the way to doing well in this series. A win on this tour would be huge with the Ashes coming. If there is a tied series, that would be a huge tick for you! Absolutely a huge tick. A lot of people have written us off. We aren’t really thinking of results.”

The right-handed batsman backed himself to score big runs for his side to have a chance of winning. “I generally have been a good player of spin. I have my plans that I stick to and understand what works and what doesn’t. I learnt a bit from Sri Lanka. I just stick to my game plan under pressure. I can’t be content on little hundreds if I got there. It’s about scoring big ones,” said Smith.

The first Test will see Virat Kohli’s men taking on Australia in Pune from February 23. The second Test will take place in Bangalore from March 4, followed by the third in Ranchi from March 16. Dharamsala will host the fourth Test from March 25.