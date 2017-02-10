Bangladesh enjoyed their best session of the Test match, taking two wickets for 143 runs, but India still managed to reach 620/6 at tea on the second day of the one-off Test between the two teams in Hyderabad.

The highlight of the session was Virat Kohli’s pursuit of his fourth double hundred as he became the only player in Test history to score four double tons in consecutive series, going past Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid who had scored three double tons in three series.

.@imVkohli becomes the first batsman in Test history to score four double hundreds in four successive series. #whattaplaya 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #IndvBan — TheField (@thefield_in) February 10, 2017

On the way to the record, Kohli also went past Virender Sehwag’s (1105) record for most runs in a home season.

But Bangladesh managed to limit the damage soon after Kohli had reached his double ton with Taijul Islam getting the Indian captain out leg-before-wicket. This brought out Ravichandran Ashwin who hit a breezy 45-ball 34 with four boundaries in his knock. Mehedi Hasan managed to get Ashwin’s wicket, getting him to edge to slip.

Around all this, Wriddhiman Saha played a composed knock, defensive at times, but willing to go on the attack when required as he demonstrated with a four and six off Shakib Al Hasan. The Indian keeper also cantered to a half-century and finished the session 17 runs short of a century as India pushed their total past the 600-run mark, despite a couple of hopeful reviews from Bangladesh.

Brief scores:

India 620/6 (Virat Kohli 204, Murali Vijay 108; Taijul Islam 3/121, Mehedi Hasan 2/154) vs Bangladesh