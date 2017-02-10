Aditi Ashok carded a one-under 72 to stay bogey-free through 36 holes after the third round of the Oates Vic Open on Friday, PTI reported.

But despite the fine performance, she slipped down the leaderboard from her overnight tied-13th position to tied-22 on Friday. The 18-year-old is eight shots off the leader, Nicole Broch Larsen (67-67).

Another Indian Vani Kapoor (72-73) also made the cut and is tied-46th, down 11 places from her overnight tied-35th position. Meanwhile, Amandeep Drall missed the cut after carding 78.