Aizawl FC came from a goal behind to register a clinical 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers in their I-League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Friday. The result saw the hosts move to second place in the standings.

Churchill took the lead through Ansumana Kromah in the 33rd minute. They went into the break one goal ahead and with momentum on their side.

The hosts, though, produced an inspired performance in the second half. They levelled the scores as Lalramchillova converted a penalty after Ashutosh Mehta was fouled in box in the 62nd minute. Six minutes later, Kamo Bayi turned the game around in favour of Aizawl.

An own goal by Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw in the 76th minute doubled Aizawl’s lead and doused any hopes of a Churchill fightback.

The score