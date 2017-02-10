Bangladesh finished on 41/1 on the second day of their one-off Test against Hyderabad, still 646 runs shy of India’s massive first-innings total of 687/6 declared.

Resuming the session at 620/6, India went in quick pursuit of runs and Ravindra Jadeja made his intentions very clear by smashing the second ball of the session for a boundary through cover. He hit a massive six off Taijul Islam to bring up India’s 650 while Wriddhiman Saha edged closer to a century. He got to the landmark in fine style, coming down the ground and smashing Islam for a six.

India declared soon after and Bangladesh looked to have made a steady start to their almost-impossible endeavour, not losing a wicket in their first five overs. At 37/0 in 10 overs, Mushfiqur Rahim may have nursed hopes of getting through the session unscathed but Umesh Yadav had other ideas. In his first over of the day, he delivered a jaffa which at first glance, looked like it went through everything.

But Virat Kohli thought differently as he ran in from cover and went for a different review. And it turned out to be fantastic call; UltraEdge detected a minor nick and Soumya Sarkar had to make the long walk back.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 41/1 (Tamim Iqbal 24 not out, Soumya Sarkar 15, Umesh Yadav 1/15) trail India 687/6 declared (Virat Kohli 204, Murali Vijay 108; Taijul Islam 3/156, Mehedi Hasan 2/165) by 646 runs