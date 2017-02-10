Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive four-under 68 and moved to an eight-under 136 to be tied-fifth at the halfway stage of the Maybank Malaysian Championships on Friday., PTI reported.

“I am close to the leaders and I am pretty comfortable now,” Sharma was quoted as saying. “It’s not easy but I’m getting used to playing in final groups. The key is to stay relaxed and play like you’re playing in a normal practice round,” he added.

Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur shot 67 to join Anirban Lahiri (68) in seventh place and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) was tied-14. Rashid Khan (72-68) in tied-29, Jyoti Randhawa (73-69) and Chiragh Kumar (70-72) in T-51st also made the cut.