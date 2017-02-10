India rode on back of a fine century by J Prakash to beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and reach the final of the World Twenty20 for the blind.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s target of 174, India broke little sweat as Prakash took the charge in the semi-final clash at Hyderabad on Friday. Prakash smashed 115 runs off just 52 balls. He was well supported by Ajay Kumar Reddy who made 51 from 30 deliveries.

Earlier, India had reined in the Lanka-outfit after top-order batsmen Suranga Sampath (49) and Chandana Deshapriya (42) gave them a solid start. In the last seven overs though, India restricted the Lankans, who managed only 48 runs and lost seven wickets in the bargain.

India will face either England or Pakistan in the final which will be played in Bengaluru on February 12.

Brief scores: