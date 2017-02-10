Bangladesh Cricket Board have approached former India spinner Sunil Joshi to be their spin consultant following India coach Anil Kumble’s endorsement, PTI reported.

The BCB wants Joshi to guide national team spinners Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and help shape the next pool of slow bowlers in Bangladesh.

The report said that Joshi was in Hyderabad, where Bangladesh are facing India in the one-off Test. Joshi is said to be haveing “elaborate” discussions with BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon and Chief of Cricket Operations Akram Khan.

The exact role being offered to Joshi or the duration of the tenure has yet not been ascertained. Bangladesh are supposed to play a number of Test matches including a series in Sri Lanka later this year.

Top BCB officials accompanying the team in Hyderabad reportedly met Kumble on the sidelines of the ongoing Test to seek suggestions for a quality spin bowling coach. The senior-pro is said to have referred Karnataka-mate Joshi, who is currently coaching the senior Assam Ranji side.