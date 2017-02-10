The big story: Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif suspended for alleged corruption in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the Pakistan Super League which is being played in Dubai.

“Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the ICC will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport,” read a statement issued by the PCB on Friday.

Other top stories

Cricket

Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman in Test history to score four double hundreds in four successive series. It helped India declare at a mammoth 687/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Bangladesh Cricket Board have approached former India spinner Sunil Joshi to be their spin consultant following India coach Anil Kumble’s endorsement, PTI reported.

India rode on back of a fine century by J Prakash to beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and reach the final of the World Twenty20 for the blind.

India Women cruised to a crushing 125-run win over Ireland in the ICC World Cup 2017 qualifiers through strong batting performances at Colombo’s P Sara Oval on Friday.

Australian skipper Steve Smith on Friday backed his team to succeed in their upcoming tour of India. Smith said that success for his team in the four-match Test series against Virat Kohli’s team would make the Australian side “one of the all-time greats”.

Hashim Amla became the quickest to score 50 centuries in International cricket as South Africa notched up a total of 384/6 against Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI on Friday. Amla scored 154 runs, while Quinton de Kock put up 109 runs.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad met with director of cricket Andrew Strauss to discuss the England Test captaincy.

Football

Aizawl FC came from a goal behind to register a clinical 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers in their I-League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Friday. The result saw the hosts move to second place in the standings.

The organisers of the 2017 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in India on Friday unveiled “Kheleo”, the leopard, as the tournament’s mascot.

A new head coach of the U-17 national football team will be appointed within this month, the All India Football Federation president Praful Patel said on Friday.

Tennis

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal will miss the upcoming Rotterdam Open after doctors advised him to take rest after his run at the Australian Open.

Golf

Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive four-under 68 and moved to an eight-under 136 to be tied-fifth at the halfway stage of the Maybank Malaysian Championships on Friday., PTI reported.

Aditi Ashok carded a one-under 72 to stay bogey-free through 36 holes after the third round of the Oates Vic Open on Friday. But despite the fine performance, she slipped down the leaderboard from her overnight tied-13th position to tied-22.

Honey Baisoya clinched the title at the season-opening PGTI Players Championship with a three-under-69 in the final round at Noida Golf Course on Friday.

Cycling

India’s campaign in the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championships ended with just two bronze as the host country failed to win any medal on the final day on Friday.

Athletics

Mariya Savinova has been stripped of her 800m gold at the London Olympics and banned until 2019 after being found guilty of doping.

Formula One