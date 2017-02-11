The big news: Sri Lanka thrashed 5-0

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs to win the fifth and final One-Day International and complete a 5-0 whitewash at Centurion on Saturday. With their 11th one-day win on the trot, the Proteas became the No. 1 ODI team in the world by dethroning Australia in the rankings. They had beaten Australia 5-0 last year.

Hashim Amla reached his 50th ton in international cricket as South Africa notched up a total of 384/6 after batting first. Amla scored 154, while Quinton de Kock put up 109 runs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 296, with Asela Gunaratne smashing 114 in vain. For the bowlers, South Africa’s Chris Morris took 4/31, with Wayne Parnell bagging two wickets and Imran Tahir one. Amla was declared man of the match, while Faf du Plessis was bagged man of the series.

Cricket:

Virat Kohli became the first batsman in Test history to score four double hundreds in four successive series. India declared at 687/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Friday. Bangladesh were 41/1 at the end of day’s play.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has approached former India spinner Sunil Joshi to be their spin consultant.

India Women beat Ireland 125 runs in the ICC World Cup 2017 qualifiers at Colombo’s P Sara Oval on Friday.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad met with director of cricket Andrew Strauss to discuss the England Test captaincy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionallysuspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate that is believed to be attempting to corrupt the Pakistan Super League, which is being played in Dubai.

Football:

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain moved level on points with leaders Monaco as a brace from Edinson Cavani helped them win 3-0 against Bordeaux.

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright said that manager Arsene Wenger’s time at the club is “coming to the end”. Wenger has managed Arsenal since October 1996 and won the last of his three Premier League titles in 2004. Wenger’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his advice the advice that helped him through a tough start to his Old Trafford career. Klopp counselled the player through a difficult time when they were at Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool FC bannedThe Sun journalists owing to their coverage of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989, in which 96 club supporters had died. The paper has been widely boycotted in the city and the ban follows a campaign by the Total Eclipse of The S*n group.

At least 17 people were killed and hundreds injured in a stampede at a football stadium in the northern Angolan city of Uige. Supporters stormed the gates after failing to gain entry.

The organisers of the 2017 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in India on Friday unveiled “Kheleo”, the leopard, as the tournament’s mascot.

A new head coach of the U-17 national football team will be appointed within this month, the All India Football Federation president Praful Patel said on Friday.

Antoine Griezmann will not sign for Manchester United if they fail to qualify for the Uefa Champions League.

Badminton: