Paris St-Germain’s Edison Cavani scored an amazing brace to power his side to a 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Saturday. With the win, PSG moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco. PSG, who have won the French league for the past four years, scored within six minutes, with Cavani scoring a stellar goal to make it 1-0. Angel di Maria made it 2-0 before the first half ended.

In the second half, Cavani smashed his 25th league goal of the season to make it 3-0 and complete the rout. Monaco, who last won the title in 2000, host Metz on Saturday evening and now lead by goal difference. PSG will now face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG level on points with Monaco as it stands - Cavani with his 25th Ligue 1 goal of season tonight: pic.twitter.com/Z44NzASTPM — Sam (@samuelJayC) February 10, 2017