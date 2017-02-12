The big story: Sadio Mane scores twice as Liverpool snap their five-game winless run

Two first half goals by Sadio Mane helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday and snap their five-game winless streak.

Mane, who has been away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations since January, made an immediate impact on his first game back for the Reds.

He opened the scoring in the 16th minute as latching onto a Georginio Wijnaldum pass. He doubled Liverpool’s lead two minutes later by pouncing on a loose ball after keeper Hugo Lloris staved off shots from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool’s defence were robust for the rest of the game as Tottenham pressed to reduce the deficit. The North London club though failed to create any chances of note as the hosts closed out the game and moved to within a point of their opponents to fourth in the standings.

Other top stories

Football

Alexis Sanchez scored twice in controversial circumstances as Arsenal overcame Hull City 2-0 in a Premier League game on Saturday. Sanchez put the Londoners ahead in the 34th minute as the ball came off his hand and ended up in the net. He later scored an injury-time penalty as Hull’s Sam Clucas was sent off for handball.

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 16 games with a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday. Anthony Martial was the star of the show with a goal and an assist. He set up Juan Mata for United’s opener in the 32nd minute before doubling their lead at the hour-mark.

Barcelona thrashed Alaves 6-0 to keep pace with La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Ivan Rakitic were on target for the Catalans.

Late goals by Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben saw Bayern Munich beat Ingolstadt and move seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

An investigation has been ordered into a stadium stampede that killed at least 17 and injured scores in Angola. The nation’s president, the host team and witnesses blamed the deaths on police error.

Sunil Chhetri equalled Bhaichung Bhutia’s record for most number of goals - 89 - in Indian league football during Bengaluru FC 1-1 draw against Minerva Punjab on Saturday. The reigning champions were on their way to victory before an own goal from Sandesh Jhingan in the 78th minute saw them lose their first points at home this season.

Mumbai FC slumped to their sixth straight loss of the season as Chennai City edged them 2-1 in the I-League on Saturday.

Sanju Pradhan and Shane McFaul were on target as DSK Shivajians took all three points with 2-1 win away at Shillong Lajong on Saturday.

Eastern Sporting Union defeated Alakhpura FC 4-1 to set up a title clash with Rising Student’s Club in the Indian Women’s League on Saturday.

Cricket

Half-centuries by captain Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan rescued Bangladesh from a precarious 109/4 before lunch to 322/6 at stumps on day three of the one-off Test against India. Bangladesh still trail India’s 687/6 by 365 runs.

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign for an overseas franchise-based Twenty20 league. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India gave him the green light to play in the Hong Kong League to be held in March.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was on Saturday questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League. He one of three players under investigation in the scandal. Earlier in the week, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed a provisional ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board under the anti-corruption code.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered The Delhi & District Cricket Association to change its Articles of Association. Till its implementation, the Court appointed Vikramjit Sen, a former judge of the Supreme Court, as an interim caretaker, ESPNCricinfo reported.

South Africa legspinner Imran Tahir rose to the top-spot in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. Tahir also holds the top rank in Twenty20 rankings.

Hockey

Robbert Kemperman’s 60th-minute goal saw Dabang Mumbai snatch a narrow 2-1 victory over defending Champions Punjab Warriors in the Hockey India League on Saturday.

Badminton