Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 250th Test wicket as India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 and secured a 299-run lead on day four of the one-off Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Bangladesh’s resistance did not last long as Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz’s overnight 87-run stand.

Resuming on 322/6, the visitors lost Mehedi for 51 as some late swing from Bhuvneshwar saw the ball crash into the stumps. Umesh Yadav too got into the action scalping his third wicket by getting Taijul Islam to edge one to the keeper.

Skipper Musfiqur Rahim kept up the fight from the other end and even completed his century. With partners running out, Rahim took the aerial route and got in a few lusty hits to take Bangladesh near the 400-run mark.

But he could not hold fort for long as India’s spinners got into the action. While, Ravindra Jadeja sent back Taskin Ahmed on eight and Ashwin got Rahim caught behind on 127.

Test wicket no.250, @ashwinravi99 now the fastest to the landmark, gets it in 45 Tests #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/H49xmZAl4s — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2017

Brief scores