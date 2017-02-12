India clinched the Twenty20 World Cup for the blind with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

This is India’s second successive T20 World Cup title. Incidentally, they had beaten Pakistan in the previous edition to lift the trophy.

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 198, Ajay Kumar Reddy and Prakasha Jayaramaiah gave India a solid start. The duo took India past the 100-run mark before Reddy was run-out for 43. His departure saw Ketan Patel take the crease, but he had to retire hurt on 26. The two setbacks raised concern for the hosts, but next man in Dunna Venkatesh was calm and supported Jayaramaiah well.

The duo took India across the line with two overs to spare with Jayaramaiah unbeaten on 99.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 197/9 with Badar Munir top scoring with 57 from 37 balls hitting eight fours and one six.

India went into the contest having lost to Pakistan in the preliminary stages, their only of the campaign. Pakistan had not lost a single game.

